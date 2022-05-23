Milwaukee Tool to Construct New Facility in Mississippi

May 23, 2022—Milwaukee Tool has announced the beginning of construction on their new facility in Grenada County, Mississippi.

According to a press release, construction is planned to be complete in mid-2023 and will create over 800 new jobs. Milwaukee is investing more than $60 million into technology and manufacturing equipment for the facility, which spans 563,000 square feet.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, expand our footprint in the state of Mississippi, where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President in the press release. “Our success is the result of our talented people and the culture we’ve created; it is unparalleled in the industry. We are committed to investing in new talent, and the right opportunities to continue meeting the needs of our distributor and user partners with the speed and agility that defines who we are as a company.”

The Grenada location will not only provide room for Milwaukee to continue to grow, but will also be a centralized repair facility.

Grenada will join Greenwood, Indiana as the location of a main hub for Milwaukee Tool.

Milwaukee Tool employs over 10,000 people across the country. In Mississippi, Milwaukee employees 4,400 people. Milwaukee has invested over $209 million in domestic expansion projects in the state over the last 5 years.

Image: Milwaukee Tool