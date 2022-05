May 20, 2022—I-CAR's Repairers Realm video series will cover plastic repair on May 25.

John Wilburn of Polyvance will lead the next installment, which is called "Plastic Repair Considerations and Prep," according to the company. It will include presentations and a live question-and-answer session.

The online event is free, and registration is possible through the I-CAR Repairers Realm portal.