NABC Recycled Rides Donates Vehicle to Woman in Pennsylvania

May 16, 2022—A woman from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania has been presented with a vehicle from the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

According to a press release, this presentation was made possible in part by car donor Hertz and CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown.

The deserving single mother named Lisa was provided with a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. She is a single mother of two boys and works with intellectually disabled children at CADES in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. She is a caregiver, and took care of her father until having to eventually move him into an assisted living facility.

This put her living situation into a bit of a limbo, as she had been living with her father in order to take care of him. Moving into a shelter has proved to be the best decision for her family for their current needs, and having the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica will provide her and her boys with reliable transportation.

The car was given to Lisa at CARSTAR Fred Beans in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on May 13.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings collision repair oriented businesses together to refurbish and/or donate vehicles to those in need. Since its initial inception in 2007, this program has donated almost 3,000 vehicles.