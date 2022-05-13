Tesla, Hyundai, Subaru ADAS Vehicles Collision Tested by AAA

May 13, 2022—Testing done by the AAA has revealed that the assisted driving systems in Tesla, Hyundai and Subaru models have failed at avoiding head-on collisions.

According to Yahoo! News and Reuters, the researchers tested three vehicles in four scenarios. These scenarios included overtaking a dummy car traveling in the same direction, overtaking a dummy cyclist traveling in the same direction, avoiding a dummy bicycle rider crossing the path of the test vehicle and confronting a dummy car head-on at 25 miles per hour.

Testing showed that all three vehicles detected and also avoided hitting the dummy vehicles and cyclists that were traveling in the same direction as the tested vehicle.

The Hyundai Santa Fe and the Subaru Forester did not seem to detect or slow down to avoid a collision with the foam dummy vehicle in the head-on simulation.

As for Tesla's Model 3, the vehicle automatically hit its brakes upon detecting the on coming dummy car and slowed down to 3.2 miles per hour. However, it did still collide with the dummy car.

The Subaru Forester failed to detect a simulated bicycle rider that crossed its path in a total of five test runs. The Santa Fe and Model 3 both properly detected the bicycle and braked accordingly.

Tesla has not commented, but Hyundai intends on reviewing the findings and Subaru does not have a full statement but are also said to be looking into the findings at this time.