MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

Certified Collision Group Adds Ed Litman to Leadership Team

May 12, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Certified Collision Group new hire/promotion procurement
handshake agreement

May 12, 2022– Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced has announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of Vice President, Procurement.

According to a company press release, Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry including a 20-year leadership role as Vice President, Procurement with ABRA.  

Litman said the time was right, “After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game," he says. "And after spending 22 years helping grow Abra from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 Billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”

CCG’s COO Marty Evans agrees. “Ed Litman is a man passionate about this business, and he brings an extensive procurement experience along with the strategic relationships needed to make us better and stronger today and in the future,” he says.

CCG supports more than 725 independent locations operating in 39 states in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners.  The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2500+ OEM badges and the very best KPI results.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

asTech Partners With Driven Brands

Previous CREF Scholarship Winner Pays It Forward

Related Articles

ABRA Adds to Leadership Team

Certified Collision Group Continues to Expand

You must login or register in order to post a comment.