Certified Collision Group Adds Ed Litman to Leadership Team

May 12, 2022– Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced has announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of Vice President, Procurement.

According to a company press release, Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry including a 20-year leadership role as Vice President, Procurement with ABRA.

Litman said the time was right, “After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game," he says. "And after spending 22 years helping grow Abra from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 Billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”

CCG’s COO Marty Evans agrees. “Ed Litman is a man passionate about this business, and he brings an extensive procurement experience along with the strategic relationships needed to make us better and stronger today and in the future,” he says.

CCG supports more than 725 independent locations operating in 39 states in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2500+ OEM badges and the very best KPI results.



