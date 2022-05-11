Bear River Mutual Implements CCC Platform

May 11, 2022—CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced that Bear River Mutual Insurance Company will be using the CCC platform to resolve claims for policyholders.

According to a press release, Bear River will use many elements of CCC's suite such as mobile photo capture and estimation capabilities that include the industry's first AI-powered estimating tool called Smart Estimate.

“The transition to digital claims processing has reached a tipping point as the industry leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to accelerate outcomes for policyholders,” says Scott Janik, SVP of CCC’s Insurance Services Group according to a company press release. “We are excited to begin working with the Bear River Mutual team as they move toward a more digital, seamless, and straight through claims management experience as a means to further support their customers and deliver peace of mind in the moments that matter most.”

The platform is aimed at increasing efficiency for policyholders. Photos can be taken and uploaded immediately after an accident and then shared for review by insurance through CCC's cloud-based platform. CCC's analytics and AI are then applied to aid in an accurate and streamlined process.

“Since our founding, the Bear River Mutual team has focused on delivering excellent customer service and peace of mind to our policyholders,” says Duffy Pingree, President and CEO of Bear River Mutual. “We are confident CCC’s proven technology, powered by the industry's leading data and insights, will help us continue delivering on these goals and prepare us to meet the evolving digital expectations of our policyholders.”

CCC works with over 300 auto insurers in the United States.