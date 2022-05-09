CARSTAR Opens San Jose Auto World Collision Location

May 9, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose in California.

According to a press release, Jason Wong is the owner of the new location. He has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, and this location marks his second with the CARSTAR brand. His first location can be found in San Francisco, California.

“CARSTAR provides our owners with industry-leading training, equipment, and resources to exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands according to the press release. “Jason has been an engaged owner, giving back to his community through charitable initiatives and working closely alongside other CARSTAR owners to enhance our business. We can’t wait to see what he and his team will bring to the San Jose community!”

The San Jose location boasts over 12,000 square feet, and has 10 employees. The shop is also I-CAR gold certified.

“We worked hard to bring the San Jose shop up to the high standards that are set by CARSTAR,” says Jason Wong, owner, CARSTAR Auto World Collision San Jose according to the press release. “The EDGE Performance Platform provided by CARSTAR has educated my team and I on how we can implement improved workflow processes and efficiencies to complete repairs in a timely manner and return the car to their original form.”

