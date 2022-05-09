Opus IVS and Driven Brands Announce Partnership

May 9, 2022—Opus IVS, a diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibration programing division of Opus Group, has announced that Driven Brands approved Opus IVS and its DriveSafe and ScanSafe diagnostic devices for the brand's franchised and company-owned collision repair shops.

According to a press release, Driven Brands worked with Opus IVS to establish the workflow process for DriveSafe technology, which helps shops improve cycle time when performing scans, flash programming and ADAS calibrations.

"Opus IVS is proud to be selected as a co-preferred vendor for Driven Brands, and we are looking forward to serving their collision repair brands,” said Brian Herron, President of OPUS IVS, according to the press release. "Our team has provided OEM-endorsed solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. We provide collision repair facilities with the capability for aftermarket quick-scanning, OEM-endorsed scanning, programming and ADAS calibrations backed by live diagnostic support to complete a quality repair – all coupled with the ability to easily document the results. We are excited that Driven Brands chose to work with Opus IVS to bring innovative solutions to their collision repair brands to support the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles.”

DriveSafe technology has several patents pending, including a decision tree and shop profile within its IVSWizard 2.0 Guided Workflow that recommends a scan type based on certain details of a vehicle such as the model year, its ADAS capabilities, shop OEM certifications and restraint deployments.

Another pending patent for DriveSafe revolves around a database of ADAS technology and repair called IVSMAP. Part of this database includes an ADAS Checklist that allows shops an effective and efficient process of repair, ensuring that all of the vehicle's ADAS needs are met.