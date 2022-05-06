Polyvance to Host Free Virtual Training on Textured Plastic Refinishing

May 6, 2022—Due to current problems with the availability of replacement parts, according to a press release by Polyvance the average length of rental is up five full days from last year, to 18 days. Many shops are unable to deliver cars because they are waiting on replacements for damaged textured plastic parts.

Many damaged textured plastics can be successfully repaired and refinished. Shops that would like to learn more about these techniques can attend a free virtual seminar offered by Polyvance. The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m. CST and will cover the following topics: benefits of textured plastic repair; the process of textured plastic repair; a live demonstration of the special spray technique required' prenation of several resources available to educate your shop on the technique; and a live Q&A session

To register for this free event, email training@polyvance.com with your name and company info to get the Zoom link for the seminar.