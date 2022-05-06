AASP-MN Announces Scholarships for Automotive Students

May 6, 2022—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota has announced that it awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 to automotive students.

According to a press release, the scholarships will help automotive service and collision repair students pay for their tuition or their tools during the 2022-2023 school year.

Presented in amounts of $500 or $1,500, the scholarships were brought to fruition thanks to donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and the Bill Smith Fund. Proceeds from AASP-MN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education, held earlier this year, were also contributed.

The recipients are as follows:

• Arieonna Blount, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology

• Joseph Bonnette, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology

• Tehron Buffman, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, St. Cloud – Auto Body Collision Repair

• Connor Haag, Rochester Community & Technical College, Rochester – Automotive Service Technology

• Thomas Huso, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Auto Body Collision Repair

• Brandon McKenzie, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology

• Zach McLaughlin, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology

• Caleb Mead, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology

• Michael Ni, St. Paul College, St. Paul – Automotive Service Technology

• Adam Oberg, Pine Technical College, Pine City – Automotive Service Technology

• Nicholas Perzichilli, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology

• Jacob Raak, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Auto Body Collision Repair

• Barron Schneider, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Auto Body Collision Repair

• Cody Sievert, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Auto Body Collision Repair

• Taliesin Sutton, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology

• Matthew Wallace, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology

There were 38 college and high school students from 12 schools who submitted applications. These applications were reviewed by industry representatives and consideration was given to the applicant's scholastic achievement, career goals and financial need as well as their written recommendations.

AASP-MN's Automotive Education Fund seeks to provide support and financial resources for automotive students. The fund aims to enhance automotive programs and also raises awareness for careers in the automotive industry.



