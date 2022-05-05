Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles

May 5, 2022—

Crash Champions LLC recently sponsored a series of Recycled Rides events organized by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) over the past two weeks.The company has donated refurbished vehicles to deserving residents from the Florida to California, providing individuals in need independence and the ability to work and take care of their families.

The presentations were held in Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. The deserving recipients were selected by the National Urban League, and the events included the following donated vehicles that were refurbished by Crash Champions: 2013 Toyota Camry; 2014 Hyundai Sonata ; 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES; 2020 Honda Civic; and a 2015 Kia Sportage.

NABC's Recycled Rides is a program that brings together businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million have been donated.

“My family and I are very thankful for this meaningful gift,” says Angie Vela, a Recycled Rides recipient from California. For those that have never been in need of safe and reliable transportation, I can’t begin to tell you the difference this car will have on our lives.”

“We pride ourselves on being active members of the communities in which we operate,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As a part of this effort, we have for years partnered with the NABC on their outstanding Recycled Rides program, helping to ensure our neighbors have access to safe and reliable transportation. We wish them nothing but smooth roads and safe driving ahead.”