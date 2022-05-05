MENU

I-CAR Welcomes Scott Kaboos to New Role

May 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Handshake

May 5, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced that 20-year industry veteran Scott Kaboos will fill the newly created role of Principal, OEM Technical Lead.

According to a press release, Kaboos will also serve as a collision repair Subject Matter Expert for I-CAR. Previously, Kaboos helped develop Honda's Collison Repair Technical and Training Programs. He has also been a college level instructor as well as an instructor with I-CAR.

“Scott brings deep industry knowledge and experience with an OEM perspective,” said I-CAR President and CEO John Van Alstyne in the press release. “He compliments our expanding technical team and reinforces our commitments to technical leadership and deeper and broader OEM collaboration.”

The responsibilities that Kaboos has in this role include building out I-CAR's technical collaboration with OEMs and utilizing his Subject Matter Expert status to contribute to I-CAR programs, products and services overall. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

