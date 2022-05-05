Ford Introduces Certified Glass Network

May 5, 2022—Ford has announced the launch of its "Ford Certified Glass Network," aimed at auto glass businesses that work on Ford vehicles.

According to the Ford Media Center, Ford intends to maintain requirements for quality auto glass installation through the FCGN. It order to utilize the network, FCGN will require certification that an installer has the capabilities in glass calibration to do the work correctly.

Installers will have access to technical repair procedures from Ford, they can receive calibration coaching and they will be able to get support from a technical hotline.

Ford can also offer coaching regarding the installation process. The hope is that, through these certifications, proper installation can be ensured, especially for vehicles with ADAS technology.

If not installed correctly, an aftermarket windshield can have difficulty duplicating the location of camera attachment brackets.

Installers must commit to ongoing communication with customers during the glass installation and a follow up customer satisfaction survey. The installers must also provide a limited lifetime warranty that warrants repairs completed by the installer against defects in the material or workmanship for as long as the customer continues to own the repaired vehicle.

“The Ford Certified Glass Network supports glass replacement companies who seek to be differentiated in the market by achieving our certification requirements. It is an exciting opportunity for us to work closely with the auto glass repair and replacement industry,” says Jennifer Boyer, Director of Strategy and Business, Ford Customer Service Division.