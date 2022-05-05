MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

Ford Introduces Certified Glass Network

May 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto glass calibration ford oem
fordresize.jpg

May 5, 2022—Ford has announced the launch of its "Ford Certified Glass Network," aimed at auto glass businesses that work on Ford vehicles. 

According to the Ford Media Center, Ford intends to maintain requirements for quality auto glass installation through the FCGN. It order to utilize the network, FCGN will require certification that an installer has the capabilities in glass calibration to do the work correctly.

Installers will have access to technical repair procedures from Ford, they can receive calibration coaching and they will be able to get support from a technical hotline.

Ford can also offer coaching regarding the installation process. The hope is that, through these certifications, proper installation can be ensured, especially for vehicles with ADAS technology.

If not installed correctly, an aftermarket windshield can have difficulty duplicating the location of camera attachment brackets.

Installers must commit to ongoing communication with customers during the glass installation and a follow up customer satisfaction survey. The installers must also provide a limited lifetime warranty that warrants repairs completed by the installer against defects in the material or workmanship for as long as the customer continues to own the repaired vehicle.

“The Ford Certified Glass Network supports glass replacement companies who seek to be differentiated in the market by achieving our certification requirements. It is an exciting opportunity for us to work closely with the auto glass repair and replacement industry,” says Jennifer Boyer, Director of Strategy and Business, Ford Customer Service Division.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

I-CAR Welcomes Scott Kaboos to New Role

Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles

Related Articles

Ford Launches New Ford Certified Collision Network

Assured Performance Introduces Certified Repair Program

Subaru Approves Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools for Certified Collision Network

You must login or register in order to post a comment.