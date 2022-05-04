Crash Champions Acquires Shops in California, Idaho

May 4, 2022—Crash Champions LLC announced it has acquired California’s Costelli & Pardini Auto Body, a San Francisco-area repair shop, and Nampa, Idaho-based Ruben’s Body Shop.

According to a company press release, the acquisition of Costelli & Pardini gives Crash Champions 34 locations across California. The acquisition of Reuben’s gives Crash Champions six locations across Idaho, and follows the Company’s earlier acquisitions of First Choice Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body.

“These are both top-notch organizations with high quality facilities and talented professionals that care about the customer,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is my pleasure to welcome our new employees to the Crash Champions family, where they will join a like-minded team of the industry’s best and brightest.”



