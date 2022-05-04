MENU

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

CIF Announces BASF as Annual Donor

May 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
May 4, 2022—The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced in a press release that BASF will participate in the “CIF Annual Donor Program” at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to Answer the Call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“In their times of need, we want to make sure our collision partners are taken care of,” says Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish North America. “If we can help offset the devastation and stress of catastrophic events by participating in this program, we are honored to offer our pledge.”

“We are extremely grateful for BASF’s support of the Annual Donor Program, which will help advance CIF’s mission to respond to the urgent needs of the collision industry,” says Yvette Burke, Vice President of the Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise and CIF Board of Trustees member. “Enterprise is dedicated to supporting the communities and industries where we operate. And as an industry leader in car rental and mobility, we are honored to work alongside partners who share in our commitment to be there for collision repair professionals when they need it most.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

