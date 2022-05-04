Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

May 4, 2022—Driven Brands has announced their acquisition of All Star Glass, according to Franchising.com.

This acquisition will add over 30 company-operated locations to the Driven Brands roster.

"We pride ourselves on offering simple, convenient solutions to the consumer and our glass services are no different. We are drawn to the highly fragmented glass industry, the significant white space in terms of unit growth, and the very strong unit-level economics,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands, according to Franchising.com.

All Star Glass will be reported in the paint, collision and glass segment of Driven Brands.

“As our segment is rooted in family-owned and operated businesses, we understand the importance of building on what the Scharaga family started in 1977,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands according to Franchising.com.

This All Star Glass acquisition will help to further build out the presence of Driven Brands in both the United States and Canada.



