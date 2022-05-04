MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

May 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition driven brands glass North America
Handshake

May 4, 2022—Driven Brands has announced their acquisition of All Star Glass, according to Franchising.com.

This acquisition will add over 30 company-operated locations to the Driven Brands roster.

"We pride ourselves on offering simple, convenient solutions to the consumer and our glass services are no different. We are drawn to the highly fragmented glass industry, the significant white space in terms of unit growth, and the very strong unit-level economics,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands, according to Franchising.com.

All Star Glass will be reported in the paint, collision and glass segment of Driven Brands. 

“As our segment is rooted in family-owned and operated businesses, we understand the importance of building on what the Scharaga family started in 1977,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands according to Franchising.com. 

This All Star Glass acquisition will help to further build out the presence of Driven Brands in both the United States and Canada.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Delayed Parts, Labor Shortages Cause Problems for Body Shops

AutoVitals Partners With Facepay

Related Articles

Driven Brands Acquires All ABRA Franchise Locations

Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Now for $170M

You must login or register in order to post a comment.