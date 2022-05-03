MENU

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

News

Crash Champions Acquires Two Shops in Florida

May 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Crash Champions

May 3, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion, two single-shop locations based in Florida. 

According to a press release, the acquisition of these two shops puts Crash Champions at 31 locations across the state of Florida.

“While the Crash Champions brand has only been in Florida for less than a year, we have already established a significant following thanks to the great work being done at our growing footprint of high-quality locations,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “Today’s acquisitions will allow us to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the Southern Florida region, and on behalf of our entire organization, I welcome them to the Crash Champions family."

Auto Collision Technologies is located in Hobe Sound, Florida, and Paint-N-Motion is located in Homestead, Florida. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

