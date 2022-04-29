Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

April 29, 2022—CIECA announced that Origami Risk has become a Corporate Member. Brian Atencio, technical product manager at Origami Risk, says in a news release that the company was founded by industry veterans who recognized the need for risk management information system technology that was more configurable, intuitive and scalable.

Today, the company offers a range of insurance core systems, risk management and safety solution suites from a single, multi-tenant platform and continues to add to its offerings to help simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management.

Atencio adds the team was already aware of CIECA from past experiences. As they started speaking with representatives at other companies who were already CIECA members, Origami Risk decided to join.

“Being part of a community that sets the standards for electronic communication in this industry is essential as we continue to build integrations with many vendors,” said Atencio. “CIECA's tools (code lists, schemas, test instances, etc.) allow us to create these integrations reliably and quickly on behalf of our mutual clients.”



