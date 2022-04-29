Service King Donates Vehicle to Veteran With NABC Recycled Rides

April 29, 2022—Service King has donated a 2014 Honda Pilot through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program.

According to a press release, the vehicle went to a veteran from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma named Merinda Anderson. Anderson served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as firefighter and truck driver.

She is part of a few non-profit organizations that seek to help veterans find ways to cope with tragedies witnessed while deployed. She is also in the process of obtaining her bachelor's degree in Studio Art from the University of Central Oklahoma.

“Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Merinda,” said Jeff McFadden, President of Service King in the press release. “Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and it’s very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Merinda and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”

The NABC Recycled Rides Program provides deserving individuals and families with a restored vehicle. This donation to Anderson is the seventh vehicle that Service King has restored this year.