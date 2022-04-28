1Collision Adds California Body Shop

April 28, 2022—1Collision announced the addition of VIP Auto Body, located in Chatsworth, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, according to a company press release. Established more than 30 years ago, the business prides itself on delivering high-quality repair work and exceptional customer service. It is owned by cousins Chris Serobyan and Andy Seropian.

“We’re excited to join 1Collision and become part of the network,” said Serobyan.

“It’s great to be part of 1Collision and the support they provide to body shops,” added Seropian, who has always had a passion for working on vehicles.

VIP Auto Body is an I-CAR Gold Class shop and part of the Honda and Acura Certified Collision program.

“When we first visited VIP, I was blown away by how well the team operated their business,” says John Hollingsworth, 1Collision director of Location Development. “It’s great to be adding another quality shop in the Los Angeles area to our growing network.”

