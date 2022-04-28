MENU

Ashes Stolen From Vehicle at Aurora Shop

April 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 28, 2022—After getting in a car crash on March 6, Chris Rosado took his car in to Caliber Collision in Aurora, Colorado, for repairs.

According to Fox 31, he has since discovered that personal belongings from his vehicle were stolen sometime between the timeframe of March 29 and April 5.

Among these belongings was a small urn containing some of the ashes of his older brother, Gerado Rosado Junior.

Gerardo passed away in 2021 from COVID-19. Chris said that he doesn't believe there was intent to steal the ashes. He figures that the robbers probably did not know what they were taking. 

“That’s pretty much irreplaceable. You can’t put a price on that. I just hope somebody has a heart and turns it in,” Chris said, according to Fox 31.

It is currently unknown as to who robbed the vehicle. 

The family's attorney is encouraging whoever took the ashes to drop them off at their offices, and no questions will be asked. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

