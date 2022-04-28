Crash Champions Expands in Montana

April 28, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Collision Pro, which has two locations in Helena, Montana.

According to a press release, this acquisition brings Crash Champion's total locations in Montana to eight. Barry Reddick, the owner of Collision Pro, has owned the business for 30 years.

“Barry and the team at Collision Pro have established themselves as a leading destination for automotive repair in Helena thanks to their ability to provide the highest quality repairs while delivering exceptional service,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “They have worked hard to achieve this level of success, and as part of the Crash Champions family, these expert technicians and qualified professionals will continue to have the tools and support they need to go above and beyond for our neighbors in the community.”

Crash Champions has previously acquired American Auto Body and Raisin Auto Body in the Big Sky state.