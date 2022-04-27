Introducing Launch X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS









It is no secret that ADAS recalibration equipment is trending in the automotive collision and repair industry. Among those choices, X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS has attracted the attention of industry insiders.





X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS is a new generation of ADAS calibration equipment for passenger vehicles. This product uses ultra-high precision for fast positioning and simple operation. The body of X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS is made from an upgraded aluminum alloy material, which ensures the product is durable and will not rust or develop signs of corrosion.





The user-friendly X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS eliminates the tedious process of positioning and aligning the calibration unit to the vehicle with our upgraded design. During the recalibration process, the operator does not need to frequently move the equipment to align. The X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS supports horizontal, front/rear, and horizontal multi-directional fine-tuning. The cross beam is also equipped electric lifting and manual fine-tuning adjustments. The X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS is also equipped with a detachable scanner stand. The scanner can be placed on the stand during the calibration process, making it easier for the operator to use the scanner device.









The X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS is equipped with calibration targets for over 50 different makes, which cover Europe, America, Asia and China manufactures. Among the common global car brands, more than 95% of the models support ADAS function recalibration, and the software is being continuously updated. In order to meet the needs of different customers, we offer configurations packages to git your needs.





The X-431 ADAS calibration tool works with X-431 diagnostic tools to calibrate the vehicle. The built-in ADAS calibration system software of X-431 diagnostic tools can provide you with detailed operation instructions and professional calibration reports. The calibration equipment supports ADAS PRO Plus, ADAS Mobile and ADAS PRO and ADAS HD.









Before ADAS calibration, it is necessary to identify and connect the vehicle through the software. After reading the vehicle information, enter the ADAS calibration menu, and then select the required calibration module to carry out the next calibration operation, and the whole process of linear guidance operation. When the calibration or diagnosis is completed, you can choose to save and print the calibration report and click “ADAS Report” in the menu to retrieve the data of each calibration or diagnosis for printing and sharing.





Lastly, the software also supports vehicle diagnostic operations, covering functions including reading vehicle computer information, reading and clearing car fault information, reading car operating data, and car component operation tests.





ADAS recalibration is here to stay. Don’t get left behind, contact ADASSupport@launchtechusa to find out more.