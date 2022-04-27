MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

AirPro Welcomes Fred Iantorno

April 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS AirPro diagnostics Strategy technology
Handshake

April 27, 2022—AirPro Diagnostics has announced that Fred Iantorno will join their team as Vice President of Strategic Solutions.

In a press release, the company shared that Iantorno's role will assist in technology integration. He will also help to promote market awareness regarding the AirPro Auggie, which is the company's ADAS calibration device. 

“In my previous positions I have had the opportunity to witness the massive acceleration of automotive technology and the tremendous challenges it has presented across all service sectors to properly and efficiently repair advanced vehicle safety systems,” says Iantorno in the press release. “I had the opportunity to take a deep dive into their technology and saw for myself how advanced the AirPro system really is. They have built solid, efficient solutions to service the aftermarket that is struggling with qualified technicians."

AirPro offers remote diagnostics, programming, scanning and cost-effective ADAS calibration options. 

“We are excited to welcome Fred to the team at AirPro Diagnostics”, says Lonnie Margol, CEO at AirPro Diagnostics in the press release. “Fred has a wealth of experience in the automotive information technology and auto glass fields which will further assist our company to meet market needs today and into tomorrow.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Ashes Stolen From Vehicle at Aurora Shop

Crash Champions Expands in Montana

1Collision Adds California Body Shop

Related Articles

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Enter Exclusive Agreement

AirPro Diagnostics Partners with VSG

You must login or register in order to post a comment.