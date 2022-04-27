AirPro Welcomes Fred Iantorno

April 27, 2022—AirPro Diagnostics has announced that Fred Iantorno will join their team as Vice President of Strategic Solutions.

In a press release, the company shared that Iantorno's role will assist in technology integration. He will also help to promote market awareness regarding the AirPro Auggie, which is the company's ADAS calibration device.

“In my previous positions I have had the opportunity to witness the massive acceleration of automotive technology and the tremendous challenges it has presented across all service sectors to properly and efficiently repair advanced vehicle safety systems,” says Iantorno in the press release. “I had the opportunity to take a deep dive into their technology and saw for myself how advanced the AirPro system really is. They have built solid, efficient solutions to service the aftermarket that is struggling with qualified technicians."

AirPro offers remote diagnostics, programming, scanning and cost-effective ADAS calibration options.

“We are excited to welcome Fred to the team at AirPro Diagnostics”, says Lonnie Margol, CEO at AirPro Diagnostics in the press release. “Fred has a wealth of experience in the automotive information technology and auto glass fields which will further assist our company to meet market needs today and into tomorrow.”