I-CAR Announces New ADAS Technician Role

April 27, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced a new career path opportunity for collision repair professionals, according to a press release.

The ADAS technician role will educate and equip interested individuals with information on proper system diagnostics, repairs, calibrations and the overall added value of having the potential to address ADAS related repairs within collision shops.

This role is optional for shops interested in achieving I-CAR's Gold Class recognition, but could prove to be an important asset for approaching repairs both now and into the future.

“This new optional ADAS technician role represents an incredible win for advancing the collision repair industry amid today’s `tsunami’ of highly complex vehicle repairs and is calibrated with I-CAR’s ADAS Technical Leadership Strategic Response,” says John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO and President in the press release.

The requirements for achieving this role include a soon-to-be-release capstone course and a two-day Hands-On Skills Development course that will be taught at I-CAR's new Chicago Technical Center, which is set to open later this year.

"It is a great fit for anyone interested in advanced technologies and is another path for learners to achieve Platinum while expanding knowledge and skills in a new role,” says Jeff Peevy, I-CAR Vice President, Technical Products, Programs and Services;. “And the entire ADAS course portfolio is accessible to all industry individuals who wish to understand the latest in technology, whether pursuing the new role or just interested in learning more about the cars we repair and drive.”