An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

3M Acquires LeanTec

April 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 25, 2022—3M has announced that it has acquired LeanTec, a digital inventory management solution provider serving the United States and Canada.

According to a press release, this acquisition is a step forward in 3M's "connected bodyshop" digital platform, which integrates data and analysis with product platforms. 

The term "connected bodyshop" is meant to describe the digital tools that 3M aims to help with overall shop operations, which include data analytics, predictive tools, integration and automation. This LeanTec acquisition will enable this work to continue through 3M's RepairStack Performance Solutions aimed directly at shops and technicians.

"Businesses across industries are looking for innovative ways to harness the power of digital transformation – and body shop owners are no exception," says Dave Gunderson, president, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division in the press release. "This acquisition adds new levels of data integration and insights that will allow body shops greater visibility of their business operations, operational efficiency, and a better customer experience."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

