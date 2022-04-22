Global Finishing Solutions Adds GSB Industries to Southeast Distribution Team

April 22, 2022—Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) recently announced that GSB Industries has joined its automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering GFS’ ability to provide service to body shops and collision repair centers in Georgia and Tennessee. According to a press release, GSB Industries will supply, install and service a variety of automotive repair equipment. GSB Industries is the largest installer of paint booth equipment in Georgia.

Their two owners, Dave Marlow and JP Uren, have a combined 60 years of experience in the collision repair industry—leading a 30-person staff that works at a 20,000-square-foot office, warehouse and teleconference training center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers through its distribution network. GFS is confident that customers in the Southeast will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.