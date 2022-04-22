MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Global Finishing Solutions Adds GSB Industries to Southeast Distribution Team

April 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS distribution GFS partnership
Hands clasped together over a desk

April 22, 2022—Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) recently announced that GSB Industries has joined its automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering GFS’ ability to provide service to body shops and collision repair centers in Georgia and Tennessee. According to a press release, GSB Industries will supply, install and service a variety of automotive repair equipment. GSB Industries is the largest installer of paint booth equipment in Georgia. 

Their two owners, Dave Marlow and JP Uren, have a combined 60 years of experience in the collision repair industry—leading a 30-person staff that works at a 20,000-square-foot office, warehouse and teleconference training center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers through its distribution network. GFS is confident that customers in the Southeast will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Announces Acquisition in Texas

Tesla to Open Collision Repair Facility in San Antonio

Related Articles

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

Global Finishing Solutions Gains ISO Certification

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

You must login or register in order to post a comment.