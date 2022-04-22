Classic Collision Announces Acquisition in Texas

April 22, 2022—Classic Collision has announced their acquisition of Uptown Collision in Houston, Texas.

According to a press release, the Atlanta-based multi-site collision repair operator is taking over Uptown Collision from former owner Steve Bouboudakis.

“This business has brought a good service to the community and I know Classic Collision will continue this. I appreciate the hard work my team has put in,” Said Bouboudakis in the press release.

The shop has serviced the Houston Galleria and Houston Metro area since 2010.

“This addition in our Texas market will help us better serve our customers in the Houston area. We appreciate the Uptown team for trusting us with this business and sending it to new heights,” Said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision in the press release.