MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Classic Collision Announces Acquisition in Texas

April 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Classic Collision new location Texas
Classic-Collision.jpg

April 22, 2022—Classic Collision has announced their acquisition of Uptown Collision in Houston, Texas.

According to a press release, the Atlanta-based multi-site collision repair operator is taking over Uptown Collision from former owner Steve Bouboudakis.

“This business has brought a good service to the community and I know Classic Collision will continue this. I appreciate the hard work my team has put in,” Said Bouboudakis in the press release.

The shop has serviced the Houston Galleria and Houston Metro area since 2010. 

“This addition in our Texas market will help us better serve our customers in the Houston area. We appreciate the Uptown team for trusting us with this business and sending it to new heights,” Said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision in the press release.  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Global Finishing Solutions Adds GSB Industries to Southeast Distribution Team

Tesla to Open Collision Repair Facility in San Antonio

Related Articles

Classic Collision Announces A Classic Acquisition

Classic Collision Makes Third Acquisition in Two Weeks

Classic Collision Opening New Location in Texas

You must login or register in order to post a comment.