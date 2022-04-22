Tesla to Open Collision Repair Facility in San Antonio

April 22, 2022—Tesla is collision repair facility on the Northwest side of San Antonio, Texas.

According to an article by My San Antonio, the facility would be around 40,200 square feet. This has been discovered through a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This would expand Tesla's presence in Texas, following the recent opening of a 1.9 million square foot Tesla Gigafactory in Austin earlier this month.

The Tesla Collision Center is estimated to cost around $6.5 million with intentions to start construction in July and finish in April 2023. This center is part of a larger plan that Tesla has to establish its own collision repair centers going forward.