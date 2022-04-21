AMI Provides Online Training Support to Industry

April 21, 2022—The Automotive Management Institute (AMI) announced plans to expand its partnerships with companies and industry training providers to convert instructor-led training to online courses and provide industry-based accreditation.

According to a press release, AMI, along with its development partners are fully prepared to support the transition from live instructor-led courses to online courses economically, fast, and painless. Online courses can then be accessed and supported through the "myAMI" Learning Portal at a fraction of the cost of building and maintaining their own online learning platform.

AMi will also provide: company/training provider learning portal branding; online course hosting; assessment test hosting; completion and requirement reporting; student support/chat feature; and printable student certificates.

"During these uncertain times of travel restrictions, social distancing and reduced training budgets, AMi is excited to partner with other companies, including the OEMs and training providers to make training accessible and affordable," the company says in the release.