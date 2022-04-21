MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Ga.

April 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CARSTAR collision repair Georgia location
OPEN

April 21, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body in Eatonton, Georgia, according to a press release. 

CARSTAR operates over 700 collision repair facilities in 35 states and 10 Canadian provinces. 

This new Eatonton location is about 5,000 square feet with 10 employees. Sergio Monzalvo, owner of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, has been in the industry for over 20 years. He began his career as an estimator and worked up to owning his own business. Once he sold that company, Monzalvo began a business partnership with Mirko Alexander. The two now own four CARSTAR locations. 

“This body shop has been here for many years, building a reputation as a dependable repairer for the community,” says Sergio Monzalvo, owner, CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body said in the press release. “Our talented team is deeply rooted in Eatonton with many of our employees born and raised in this community, so they put a great deal of care into their quality of work. We are excited to provide added support to this established team, ultimately helping us all deliver the highest level of service to Eatonton.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years

Jim Hudson Automotive Group gifts $1M For Auto Training Facility

Related Articles

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in California

CARSTAR Opens 700 Body Shop

CARSTAR Opens Location in Northwest Wash.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.