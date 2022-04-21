CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Ga.

April 21, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body in Eatonton, Georgia, according to a press release.

CARSTAR operates over 700 collision repair facilities in 35 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

This new Eatonton location is about 5,000 square feet with 10 employees. Sergio Monzalvo, owner of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, has been in the industry for over 20 years. He began his career as an estimator and worked up to owning his own business. Once he sold that company, Monzalvo began a business partnership with Mirko Alexander. The two now own four CARSTAR locations.

“This body shop has been here for many years, building a reputation as a dependable repairer for the community,” says Sergio Monzalvo, owner, CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body said in the press release. “Our talented team is deeply rooted in Eatonton with many of our employees born and raised in this community, so they put a great deal of care into their quality of work. We are excited to provide added support to this established team, ultimately helping us all deliver the highest level of service to Eatonton.”