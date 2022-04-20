Milwaukee Tool Opens New Location in Chicago

April 20, 2022—Milwaukee Tool is taking on the Windy City with the announcement of their new Engineering Design and Innovation space in Chicago, Illinois.

According to a press release, Milwaukee Tools has invested over $14 million in order to renovate the 70,000 square foot location, which is within the historic Old Post Office of Chicago. 10,000 square feet of space is dedicated to lab space, which focuses on design and development of new technology.

“We’re proud to be part of the fast-growing tech scene in Chicago,” said Steve Richman, Group President of Milwaukee Tool in the press release. “Our People are our most valued asset and, together, we’ve built a Culture that’s unparalleled in the industry. As we push the limits of new technology to deliver the best solutions for our users, we look forward to continuing to recruit, attract, and retain the very best people.”

This new location will house multiple disciplines from Milwaukee's Engineering Team, including: Firmware, Embedded Systems, Power Electronics, Project Leaders, PCB Designers and Systems and Mechanical Engineers.

The Chicago location will be an extension of the company's headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

