MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Milwaukee Tool Opens New Location in Chicago

April 20, 2022
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Chicago Design location Milwaukee Tools technology Wisconsin
resizemtools.png

April 20, 2022—Milwaukee Tool is taking on the Windy City with the announcement of their new Engineering Design and Innovation space in Chicago, Illinois.

According to a press release, Milwaukee Tools has invested over $14 million in order to renovate the 70,000 square foot location, which is within the historic Old Post Office of Chicago. 10,000 square feet of space is dedicated to lab space, which focuses on design and development of new technology.

“We’re proud to be part of the fast-growing tech scene in Chicago,” said Steve Richman, Group President of Milwaukee Tool in the press release. “Our People are our most valued asset and, together, we’ve built a Culture that’s unparalleled in the industry. As we push the limits of new technology to deliver the best solutions for our users, we look forward to continuing to recruit, attract, and retain the very best people.”

This new location will house multiple disciplines from Milwaukee's Engineering Team, including: Firmware, Embedded Systems, Power Electronics, Project Leaders, PCB Designers and Systems and Mechanical Engineers. 

The Chicago location will be an extension of the company's headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin. 

Image: Milwaukee Tools

Related Articles

CARSTAR Opens New Location in Virginia

Referral Collision Center Opens New Minn. Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.