AutoBuffy Reports 70 Percent Growth

April 19, 2022—Ecommerce automotive parts retailer AutoBuffy has announced a 70 percent growth in the first quarter of the year. This follows the launch of a new website, according to a press release.

More than 95 percent of AutoBuffy customers accessed the website through a mobile device, and customers purchased 150,000 auto parts kits in Q1 of 2022. The company is on track to ship more than 2 million SKUs in 2022 overall.

“Our number one goal is to give AutoBuffy customers access to the information they need to select the right parts at the best price, so we launched a new website this year that improves search functionality, adds new educational resources, and makes shopping on a mobile device easier than ever,” says Asad Kausar, CEO of AutoBuffy in the press release.

The new AutoBuffy website gives users automated notifications and delivers order processing and inventory management.