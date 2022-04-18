MENU

News

PPG Announces OneChoice AdPro Max

April 18, 2022
April 18, 2022—PPG Automotive Refinish has announced the launch of their PPG OneChoiceAdPro, according to a press release. 

This product is a pigmented adhesion promoter for markets in the United States and Canada.

“Our new adhesion promoter directly addresses the collision repair center’s need to deliver high-quality repairs while reducing cycle time,” said Pete Ragone in the press release. Ragone's title is PPG solvent borne brand marketing manager, Automotive Refinish. “With its one-coat application, fast dry times and no need to apply a sealer, this new undercoat reduces repair time for faster throughput and increased profitability.”

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max comes in three colors: SU481LV White, SU485LV Gray and SU487LV Dark Gray. These can all be blended to expand the color range. 

