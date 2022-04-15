Crash Champions Makes Two Acquisitions in New Mexico

April 15, 2022—Crash Champions has expanded its Santa Fe metropolitan presence with the recent acquisition of Custom Craft Auto Collision and Don Juan's Certified Collision Care, according to a press release.

“Both Custom Craft and Don Juan’s have established themselves as leading destinations for high quality collision repair in the Santa Fe metro area,” Says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “It is a pleasure to welcome both shops to the Crash Champions family, where they will fit in right alongside our team of talented and dedicated professionals, and I look forward to further enhancing the services we provide the Santa Fe community.”

These new acquisitions for Crash Champions come after their recent acquisition of Quanz Auto Body, which is a four location collision repair center in New Mexico. Custom Craft Auto Collision in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Don Juan's Certified Collision Care is also in Santa Fe.