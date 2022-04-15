MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Crash Champions Makes Two Acquisitions in New Mexico

April 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquiring collision repair shops Crash Champions New Mexico
Crash Champions

April 15, 2022—Crash Champions has expanded its Santa Fe metropolitan presence with the recent acquisition of Custom Craft Auto Collision and Don Juan's Certified Collision Care, according to a press release.

“Both Custom Craft and Don Juan’s have established themselves as leading destinations for high quality collision repair in the Santa Fe metro area,” Says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “It is a pleasure to welcome both shops to the Crash Champions family, where they will fit in right alongside our team of talented and dedicated professionals, and I look forward to further enhancing the services we provide the Santa Fe community.”

These new acquisitions for Crash Champions come after their recent acquisition of Quanz Auto Body, which is a four location collision repair center in New Mexico. Custom Craft Auto Collision in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Don Juan's Certified Collision Care is also in Santa Fe. 

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff

2022 WIN Educational Conference Extends Registration Deadline

Wake Tech Opens New Facility, Adds Collision Repair Degree

Related Articles

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Pacific Northwest

Crash Champions Acquires New Mexico Shop

Crash Champions Makes Big Hire

You must login or register in order to post a comment.