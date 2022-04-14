MENU

News

CIF Announces PPG As Annual Donor

April 14, 2022
Cash

April 14, 2022The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that PPG Industries has joined in the CIF Annual Donor Program at the "Urgent Care" tier with a $5,000 pledge.

According to a press release by the CIF, The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

 “PPG is proud to be an annual donor as part of the Collison Industry Foundation charitable mission to provide for those within the collision industry who have experienced loss due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events”, says Bryan Robinson, PPG Commercial Excellence Director, USCA.

“PPG has been a long-time financial supporter of CIF, and even more so with their time and resources," says Jordan Hendler, CIF Trustee and President of Admin Concepts, Inc., "It's no surprise to me they would make a continuing commitment to the efforts of the foundation, as they have answered the call whenever disaster has struck. I'm constantly impressed by their willingness to contribute and serve our fellow industry men and women in time of need."

