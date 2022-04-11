MENU

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

News

AkzoNobel, Microsoft Team to Produce Better Paints and Coatings

April 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 11, 2022—AkzoNobel and Microsoft have teamed up to explore how quantum computing could help fast track the development of high-performance and more sustainable paints and coatings.

Scientists from both parties plan to co-develop what will effectively be a virtual laboratory to conduct experiments using quantum computing. Quantum chemical computation is capable of simulating chemical reactions at an unprecedented level of accuracy. The two companies plan to explore how this technology can produce advanced and sustainable paint products.

“This is a really exciting partnership which has the potential to be truly groundbreaking,” says Klaas Kruithof, AkzoNobel’s Chief Technology Officer. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Microsoft and investigate how we can take our digital research into a new dimension. Innovation demands collaboration and this is a fantastic way for us to keep pushing boundaries so we can make a sustainable and long-lasting difference to our customers and the planet.”

Quantum chemistry offers game-changing industrial applications and possibilities. It could help to overcome many of the practical boundaries associated with traditional laboratory methods, such as availability of raw materials, physical equipment capacity constraints, toxicity and environmental conditions.

“Combining our track record for pioneering product development with Microsoft’s cloud and quantum computing expertise represents another huge step forward in the digitization of our research,” explains Pim Koeckhoven, Technology Director in Research and Development at AkzoNobel.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

