Sherwin-Williams Introduces 'Collision Core' E-Solution

April 11, 2022—Sherwin-Williams has announced the launch of Collision Core, a suite of programs for business operation that includes inventory, production, color, quality and diagnostics. According to a press release, Collision Core seeks to connect data and optimize operations for collision repair shop owners across the country.

“Collision Core is a series of interconnected solutions, or apps, that provide visibility across all key business operations, supporting better decisions and accountability with real-time information,” says Robert Mowson, Vice President of Marketing, Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams via press release. “These e-solutions are easy to use and accessible with mobile platforms, keeping everyone connected, informed and productive.”

Shops have already begun integrating this new system into their business operations. “Implementing this system with our process has redefined what we do and it has given us the opportunity to move through our processes faster.” Paul Sgro, owner of Lee's Garage in West Long Branch and Shrewsbury, New Jersey says via the press release.

Collision Core's suite of applications are interconnectable and accessible on mobile devices.



