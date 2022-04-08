MENU

News

Colors On Parade Opens New Franchise in Charleston Area

April 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 8, 2022—Colors on Parade, a mobile automotive paint and dent repair services business, announced in a press release the opening of its newest franchise in the Charleston, South Carolina, market. 

The new franchise is owned and operated by brothers Ryan and Aryn Hogue. For the past year, the two have been working with the Colors on Parade Charleston team to hone their skills, and in March they completed their franchise certification training course at Colors on Parade's corporate headquarters in Conway, South Carolina.

“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade with more locations across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” Jeff Cox, President of Colors on Parade says in the release. “A key component to doing so is our group of passionate franchisees who provide a high-level of expertise and professionalism to our customers. We're excited to welcome Ryan and Aryn to the Colors on Parade family!”

Colors on Parade has 250 operating franchises across the U.S.

