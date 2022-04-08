Pinnacle Financial Partners Joins NABC as Level One Partner

April 8, 2022—The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced via press release that Pinnacle Financial Partners is a level one partner. Pinnacle Financial Partners will work with collision repair facilities, insurance companies, towing companies, automotive recyclers, rental car companies, parts and materials providers and the like to help serve communities across the country.

“The NABC is an industry group that puts community service at the forefront, which makes them kindred spirits with Pinnacle,” Phillip May, Pinnacle’s regional president in Memphis, Tennessee says in the press release. “This partnership opens an incredible number of possibilities for what we can do together to improve the quality of life in our communities. We’re ready to get started.”

Pinnacle is the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee. They operate in 15 primarily urban markets in the Southeast U.S..

“The auto body industry is largely made up of small and mid-size business owners who love what they do, exactly the kind of people I got into banking to support,” Alan Scrimager, senior lending officer at Pinnacle Financial Partners says in the press release. “Pinnacle was founded to be a good shepherd of our local communities and their economies. Businesses like these are the engines that drive them, so we do everything we can to help them grow and make it easier for them to do business, just like the NABC. That’s why this partnership is such a perfect fit.”



