MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

National Auto Body Council Announces Farmers Insurance as Recipient of President’s Award

April 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Award Farmers Insurance NABC
trophy

April 7, 2022—The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced in a press release that Farmers Insurance is the recipient of its President's Award. the award is designed to recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry. Farmers assisted with the gifting of nearly 30 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles as well as provided their staff with the time and resources to act as chairman of the NABC® Fundraising committee and support NABC activities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Auto Body Council for our efforts to help give back and make a difference in the lives of NABC Recycled Rides® recipients across the country,” Farmers Insurance Head of Auto Claims Tim Murray says in the release. “Farmers has a proud tradition of community engagement and volunteerism, which is reflected in the hard work, dedication and passion for service Farmers team members demonstrate in their communities every day.” 

In addition to presenting Farmers with the Presidents Award, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor; one selected by NABC and one by Farmers.

 “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” NABC Board of Directors Chair Clint Marlow says in the release. “Despite the impacts of Covid 19 and other challenges, Farmers Insurance continued its work with the NABC and its community programs. Rather than scaling back, Farmers Insurance did the complete opposite by significantly increasing its activity. Farmers has stepped up and stood out as one of the NABC’s most engaged members.”


 




 



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Penn. Bill Would Use Collision Shops to ID Hit-and-Run Vehicles

Classic Collision Opening New Location in Texas

Related Articles

National Auto Body Council Gains Partner

Farmers Insurance and NABC Donate a Jeep

You must login or register in order to post a comment.