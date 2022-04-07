National Auto Body Council Announces Farmers Insurance as Recipient of President’s Award

April 7, 2022—The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced in a press release that Farmers Insurance is the recipient of its President's Award. the award is designed to recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry. Farmers assisted with the gifting of nearly 30 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles as well as provided their staff with the time and resources to act as chairman of the NABC® Fundraising committee and support NABC activities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Auto Body Council for our efforts to help give back and make a difference in the lives of NABC Recycled Rides® recipients across the country,” Farmers Insurance Head of Auto Claims Tim Murray says in the release. “Farmers has a proud tradition of community engagement and volunteerism, which is reflected in the hard work, dedication and passion for service Farmers team members demonstrate in their communities every day.”

In addition to presenting Farmers with the Presidents Award, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor; one selected by NABC and one by Farmers.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” NABC Board of Directors Chair Clint Marlow says in the release. “Despite the impacts of Covid 19 and other challenges, Farmers Insurance continued its work with the NABC and its community programs. Rather than scaling back, Farmers Insurance did the complete opposite by significantly increasing its activity. Farmers has stepped up and stood out as one of the NABC’s most engaged members.”























