Classic Collision Opening New Location in Texas

April 7, 2022—Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location in Uvalde, Texas, according to a press release. The new shop in Uvalde is located an hour-and-a-half west of San Antonio, where Classic Collision has 11 other shops in the surrounding metro area.

"We appreciate the hard work that was put into this project." Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen says in the release. "Uvalde is a beautiful Texas town and we are excited to be a part of the community."

Classic Collision currently has 177 repair facilities in 14 states across the U.S..