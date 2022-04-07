MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

Classic Collision Opening New Location in Texas

April 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Classic Collision collision repair Texas
Classic-Collision.jpg

April 7, 2022—Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location in Uvalde, Texas, according to a press release. The new shop in Uvalde is located an hour-and-a-half west of San Antonio, where Classic Collision has 11 other shops in the surrounding metro area. 

"We appreciate the hard work that was put into this project." Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen says in the release. "Uvalde is a beautiful Texas town and we are excited to be a part of the community."

Classic Collision currently has 177 repair facilities in 14 states across the U.S.. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Penn. Bill Would Use Collision Shops to ID Hit-and-Run Vehicles

National Auto Body Council Announces Farmers Insurance as Recipient of President’s Award

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

ProCare Collision Opens Milestone Location in Texas

Classic Collision Adds Location

Service King Opening New Illinois Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.