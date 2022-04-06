MENU

I-CAR Announces IACET Accreditation

April 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 6, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced via press release that it has become the first organization within the collision repair inter-industry to be awarded an accreditation from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training. IACET is a non-profit association pertaining to training programs and continuing education, and it is approved by the American Nation Standards Institute.

In order to achieve this accreditation, I-CAR underwent a thorough evaluation of its programs, as explained by David Parzen, I-CAR's Director of Protocols, Licensing, and Quality Management. According to Parzen, I-CAR "...successfully demonstrated adherence to IACET standards by addressing the design, development, administration and assessment of its programs.”

I-CAR President CEO John Van Alstyne is looking forward to provide an advanced level of training through this high standard. “I-CAR’s IACET accreditation is another symbol of our commitment to top-quality industry technical education and the highest of standards for course development across our entire curriculum portfolio, further advancing I-CAR’s leadership in providing relevant, accessible collision repair education and programs.” Van Alstyne shared. 



