Crash Champions Acquires Oregon-Based Artistic Auto Body

April 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Crash Champions

April 6, 2022—Crash Champions, an independent collision repair company operating more than 190 centers across the country has just added another state to their list of coverage with their latest acquisition. Artistic Auto Body, is an independent two-location collision repair center based in Oregon and is known for its electronic and hybrid vehicle repairs in the Northwest. The Artistic locations are in Tigard and Wilsonville, Oregon and contain over 75,000 square feet of space combined. 

Founder and CEO of Crash Champions Matt Ebert is looking forward to adding these Artistic locations into the Crash Champions sphere, according to a recent press release. “Artistic’s highly accredited technicians, multiple factory certifications and state of the art electric vehicle repair center have made them one of Portland’s best and most trusted body shops." Ebert shared. 

As Artistic owner Terry Mostul prepares to pass the torch, he looks to the future full of positivity that the high standard of care that Artistic has come to be known for will continue on under the Crash Champions name. “It has been a privilege to help restore our customers’ peace of mind in difficult times through high-quality repairs and compassionate service," Mostul said via press release. "And I know that while the sign on the front will change, people will still find the same level of professionalism and repair excellence when they walk through the doors.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

