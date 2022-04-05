MENU

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

April 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 5, 2022—Classic Collision LLC has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to a company press release. 

Crystal Lake Automotive was established in 1986. In the 1990s, the company experienced several years of growth and expanded automotive service capabilities. In 2000, CLA consolidated multiple locations into a single facility in Lakeville, designed to create a pleasant environment for customers.

“We have changed our business for the better in the past and I am sure this move is another improvement. I am excited for Classic Collision to continue the work we started in this community,” says Karl Drotning, former co-owner and founder of Crystal Lake Automotive. 

“As we establish our presence in this new market, we also welcome the entire Crystal Lake’s teams to the Classic Collision Family. This is a time of growth for Classic and we are confident these new centers will have the experience, culture, management discipline, and necessary venture to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate changes. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to progress across the country,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.  

Classic Collision now operates a total of 176 repair centers in14 states across the U.S.

CREF Introduces 2022 Executive Committee

CCC, asTech Partner to Help Shops Document Scan Info

