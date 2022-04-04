CCC, asTech Partner to Help Shops Document Scan Info

April 4, 2022—CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced in a press release that asTech, a Repairify company and a leader in diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions, has joined the CCC Diagnostics network. The partnership makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE workfiles. This streamlined service is available now via CCC ONE.

“We are proud to work with CCC to offer the thousands of asTech customers the ability to capture and share scan information as a seamless part of the repair process,” Repairify President Cris Hollingsworth says in the release. “Repairers now have information they need right where they need it. Safe, quality repairs are the primary Repairify objective, and CCC Diagnostics is an important connection for us to better serve the industry.”

The integration does not require a physical connection between the asTech device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded wirelessly and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle's CCC ONE workfile.

“As vehicles increase in complexity, scans are an essential part of the repair process. Since 2017, we've seen a nearly 900 percent increase in appraisals that included a diagnostic scan," says Mark Fincher, vice president, automotive services group, market solutions, CCC. “Digitally integrated systems make it easier for repairers to access, capture, and document information needed to achieve complete repairs. CCC is committed to making it easier for our clients to achieve quality repairs and operate at the pace of innovation.”



