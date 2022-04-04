MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

CCC, asTech Partner to Help Shops Document Scan Info

April 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS astech CCC partnership
handshake agreement

April 4, 2022—CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced in a press release that asTech, a Repairify company and a leader in diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions, has joined the CCC Diagnostics network. The partnership makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE workfiles. This streamlined service is available now via CCC ONE. 

“We are proud to work with CCC to offer the thousands of asTech customers the ability to capture and share scan information as a seamless part of the repair process,” Repairify President Cris Hollingsworth says in the release. “Repairers now have information they need right where they need it. Safe, quality repairs are the primary Repairify objective, and CCC Diagnostics is an important connection for us to better serve the industry.” 

The integration does not require a physical connection between the asTech device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded wirelessly and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle's CCC ONE workfile.

“As vehicles increase in complexity, scans are an essential part of the repair process. Since 2017, we've seen a nearly 900 percent increase in appraisals that included a diagnostic scan," says Mark Fincher, vice president, automotive services group, market solutions, CCC. “Digitally integrated systems make it easier for repairers to access, capture, and document information needed to achieve complete repairs. CCC is committed to making it easier for our clients to achieve quality repairs and operate at the pace of innovation.” 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

CREF Introduces 2022 Executive Committee

Related Articles

Mazda, CCC to Help Body Shops Notify Owners of Recalled Vehicle

CCC's New Recall System to Help Shops Retain Customers

asTech, Cooks Collision Partner for Diagnostic Repair Solution

You must login or register in order to post a comment.