1Collision Partners With Auto Techcelerators

April 1, 2022—1Collision and Auto Techcelerators LLC have agreed to a partnership where Auto Techcelerators will provide consulting, software, mobile apps and training to help all 1Collision locations open and operate ADAS service and calibration businesses. 1Collision affiliates will now have access to advice, training, software, mobile apps and other solutions that will help them launch and operate a profitable ADAS services and calibration business in their local markets.

“Our 1Collision locations need and want a solution to open and operate ADAS service and calibration centers in their local markets,” Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision says in a press release. “We selected Auto Techcelerators because they have the industry’s only end-to-end solution that will help our locations and their existing and potential calibration customers with every step in the process.”

The agreement provides support for site identification and preparation, equipment selection, software and mobile apps that identify ADAS systems, components and required calibrations to managing their calibration businesses and documenting, invoicing and validating all aspects of the calibration process.

“We are excited to help 1Collision and their locations profit from the ADAS and calibration business opportunities that are available today and will increase dramatically in the future,” says Frank Terlep, CEO and Co-Founder of Auto Techcelerators LLC.



