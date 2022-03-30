WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

March 30, 2022—The Women's Industry Network (WIN) announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the auto collision repair industry. Seven women will be recognized as MIWs this year.

"These seven sensational ladies have made a huge impact on the collision repair industry through their dedication to excellence, commitment to their communities and investment in the future through their willingness to mentor other women," says Rachel Hinson, MIW committee chair, in the organization's press release.. "Your exemplary journeys show young ladies that anything is possible when you put in the work. We can't wait to celebrate you at Conference!"

The 2022 MIW awards winners include: Allison Boever, chief human resources officer, Repairify; Alicia Figurelli, vice president, Thomas Greco Publishing; Shirin Hezar, director, strategic accounts, Caliber Collision; Jennifer Hubbard, client engagement manager, CCC; Samantha Kita, regional vice president, operations, Gerber; Debbie Menz, strategic account manager (retired), Axalta; and Micki Woods, owner, Micki Woods Marketing Genius for Body Shops

"WIN is excited to recognize seven amazing women with MIW awards this year," Kathy Mello, WIN's MIW committee co-chair says. "These industry professionals serve as shining examples of the array of opportunities that are available in collision as well as testaments to the positive impact that women can have in this field."

WIN's 2022 MIW recipients will be celebrated at gala, held during WIN's 2022 Annual Conference, scheduled for May 2-4 in Greenville, South Carolina and online.



