CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in California

March 30, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 30, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body in California.

Gary Reichenbach, owner of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body, got into the auto body industry in 1962 and opened his own collision repair facility in 1981. Since then, Reichenbach and his team have built a premier reputation serving Venture County.

According to a company press release, CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body is a state-of-the-art 24,000-square-foot facility. Expertly trained, having earned their I-CAR Gold certification, the 25 employees at CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body are committed to providing the highest level of repair quality and service to their community. 

“Independent owner-operators join our CARSTAR family when they need support in growing their business,” says Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming this exceptional facility to the CARSTAR team and support this family-owned business as they look to take their center to new heights.”

