NHTSA Launches ADAS Education Campaign

March 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
ADAS Calibration Testing Lab

March 28, 2022—The NHTSA announced a yearlong, $1.25 million digital campaign to help drivers learn more about the benefits of ADAS.

According to a news release, the agency says its research has found many drivers don't know how even some of the most basic ADAS features work. To help combat that, the NHTSA has overhauled its webpage on ADAS, including a more user-friendly interface and updated entries on technologies such as blind spot intervention, rear automatic braking and lane-keeping assistance.

“Vehicles equipped with lifesaving technologies can prevent or reduce the severity of a crash, but they are most effective when drivers learn how to use them,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff said in the release. “NHTSA is ensuring that vehicle manufacturers and developers prioritize safety while they usher in the latest technologies – and that the public understands their capabilities and limitations.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

